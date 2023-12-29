FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,786 shares during the quarter. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for approximately 4.7% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.42% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 100.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS NAPR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.47. 6,173 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

