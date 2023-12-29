FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,680 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $599.77. The stock had a trading volume of 213,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,033. The company has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $588.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.90. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.