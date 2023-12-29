FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 73.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,540 shares during the quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 106,312 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:SHYD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,656 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.