FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,250 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May comprises 10.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 3.19% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $14,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 1.7% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 483.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 165,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 78,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FMAY stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $41.38. 104,772 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.