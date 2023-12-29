Focused Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Focused Investors LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Target makes up about 3.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $83,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $142.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.