Focused Investors LLC Has $107.15 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Focused Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 3.8% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $107,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 212,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 77.1% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 45.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,820 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $222.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.70 and a 200-day moving average of $214.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

