Focused Investors LLC Sells 18,200 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 4.9% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $136,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,007,000 after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $133.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

