Focused Investors LLC Sells 21,400 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Focused Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,810,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 5.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Morgan Stanley worth $147,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,648 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,710 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $93.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

