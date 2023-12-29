Focused Investors LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 3.8% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.16% of Northrop Grumman worth $106,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,551,445,000 after buying an additional 152,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,858,605,000 after acquiring an additional 452,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,312,000 after purchasing an additional 528,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,259,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.25.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

NOC stock opened at $465.79 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $547.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

