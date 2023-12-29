Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 18,564 shares.The stock last traded at $10.49 and had previously closed at $10.48.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forafric Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Forafric Global in the second quarter valued at $1,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forafric Global by 380.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 48,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Forafric Global in the second quarter valued at $351,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Forafric Global in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Forafric Global in the first quarter valued at $347,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

