Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 96.71% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%.

In related news, insider Michael S. Weiss acquired 147,058 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $249,998.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,884. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 1,567,515 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,664,775.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,597,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Weiss purchased 147,058 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $249,998.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,884. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,816,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 5.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 53,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 569.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 745,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

