Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.
Foxby Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29.
Foxby Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
About Foxby
Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
