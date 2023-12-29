Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Trading Up 0.7%

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 25,277 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 635% from the average daily volume of 3,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Freedom Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter. Freedom Financial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

