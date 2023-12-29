freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.01

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

freenet Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $728.02 million for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

