freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.01

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2023

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAFGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

freenet Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $728.02 million for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

About freenet

(Get Free Report)

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.