Fura Gems (CVE:FURA) Trading Down 3.3%

Fura Gems Inc. (CVE:FURA – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 128,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Fura Gems Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$39.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,870.18.

About Fura Gems

Fura Gems Inc, a gemstone mining and marketing company, engages in the mining, exploration and acquisition of gemstone licenses in Barbados, the British Virgin Islands, Colombia, Dubai, India, Mozambique, Madagascar, and Australia. It holds a 100% interests in four ruby licenses in the Montepuez district of Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique; and a 76% interests in the Coscuez license that covers an area of covers an area of 46 hectares in San Pablo de Borbur, BoyacÃ¡ District of Colombia.

