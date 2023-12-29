Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Up 2.7%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.99 and last traded at $55.62. Approximately 477,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,219,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.17.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.72 million. Futu had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 43.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Futu by 28.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Futu by 2,138.4% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 165,277 shares during the last quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd raised its position in shares of Futu by 266.6% in the third quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 224,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 163,180 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Futu by 4.9% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Futu by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

