Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.50

Shares of Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 113121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Gatekeeper Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of C$43.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37.

About Gatekeeper Systems

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and DVR recorders; G4 Viewer that enables finding, saving, and sharing video incidents; wireless systems, such as health check, access point, mobile wireless, mobile WIFI, and video capture and storage capacity; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

