General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

GD traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.57. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $258.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

