General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $128.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.45. General Electric has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.