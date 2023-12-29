General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,559,000 after purchasing an additional 279,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,986,000 after buying an additional 216,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,334,000 after buying an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Report on GIS

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.