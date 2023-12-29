General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GM traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $36.10. 5,074,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,508,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

