Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.82. 976,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,829,529. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

