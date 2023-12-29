Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 614,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,401. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

