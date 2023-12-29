Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.79. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 524 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Blue Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Global Blue Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $888.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 198.32% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 256,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 60,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

