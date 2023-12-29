Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Plans $0.12 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Global X Aging Population ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

AGNG opened at $28.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Aging Population ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Aging Population ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Aging Population ETF by 3,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Global X Aging Population ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

