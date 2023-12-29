Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 million, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 457.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $147,000.

About Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

The Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation index. The fund passively invests in global companies related to advancing innovation and technologies in the agricultural and food industry space. KROP was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

