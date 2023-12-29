Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

ALTY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. 4,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,580. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,047,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,664,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the period.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

