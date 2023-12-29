Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Increases Dividend to $7.05 Per Share

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 7.053 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BITS traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $54.40. 5,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a P/E ratio of -110.02 and a beta of 2.23. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

