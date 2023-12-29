Global X Cannabis ETF Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:POTX)

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Global X Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POTX opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POTX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 5,250.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at $236,000.

Global X Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies related to cannabis, hemp & CBD. POTX was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

