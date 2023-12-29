Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB) Plans $0.00 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CHB traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. 753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.29. Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

About Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF

The Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (CHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive China Biotech Innovation index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of Chinese companies that are involved in the biotechnology industry. CHB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

