Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB) Plans $0.00 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of CHB traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. 753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.29. Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $11.08.
About Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF
