Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Clean Tech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

CTEC stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 million, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTEC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 1,167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Company Profile

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

