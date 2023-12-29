Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.14 on January 8th

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Clean Water ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

Global X Clean Water ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AQWA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13.

Get Global X Clean Water ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 4.87% of Global X Clean Water ETF worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Global X Clean Water ETF Company Profile

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.