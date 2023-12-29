Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ KRMA opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $33.65.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000.

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.