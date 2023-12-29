Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.24

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

KRMA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. 9,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,838. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. The company has a market cap of $597.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

