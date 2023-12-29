Global X Cybersecurity ETF to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:BUG)

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.42. 13,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,103. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $722.56 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUG. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

