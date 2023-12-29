Global X Dax Germany ETF Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:DAX)

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Price Performance

Global X Dax Germany ETF stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Global X Dax Germany ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Dax Germany ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Dax Germany ETF

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.