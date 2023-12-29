Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Plans $0.13 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DMAT stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,248.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.92% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

