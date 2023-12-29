Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (FINX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.00 on January 8th

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. 8,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

Get Global X FinTech Thematic ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.