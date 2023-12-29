Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:FINX)

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.24 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FINX. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 897.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 476,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 428,856 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 20,939 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

