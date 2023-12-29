Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (AIQ) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02 on January 8th

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the technology ETF on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

AIQ stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,072. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.64 million, a P/E ratio of -184.41 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $31.45.

Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,350,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,734 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 138.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

