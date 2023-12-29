Global X Green Building ETF (NASDAQ:GRNR) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Global X Green Building ETF (NASDAQ:GRNR – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Green Building ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

Global X Green Building ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRNR opened at $23.59 on Friday. Global X Green Building ETF has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Global X Green Building ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Green Building ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Green Building ETF (NASDAQ:GRNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 43.24% of Global X Green Building ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X Green Building ETF Company Profile

The Global X Green Building ETF (GRNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Green Building index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global companies involved in Green Building development, management, and technologies. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics GRNR was launched on Apr 11, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

