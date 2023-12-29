Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06

Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Global X Metaverse ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VR opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. Global X Metaverse ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of -1.52.
Global X Metaverse ETF Company Profile
