Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06

Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Global X Metaverse ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VR opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. Global X Metaverse ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of -1.52.

Get Global X Metaverse ETF alerts:

Global X Metaverse ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Global X Metaverse ETF (VR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 40 global companies that derive revenue from or have primary business operations associated with the Metaverse. VR was launched on Apr 26, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.