Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.11

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X Millennial Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.004.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Price Performance

MILN stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $115.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $36.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MILN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 523.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 89,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 271.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

