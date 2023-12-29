Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFAS opened at $14.42 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $14.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFAS. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

