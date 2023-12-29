Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (NASDAQ:QCLR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (NASDAQ:QCLR – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF Stock Performance

QCLR stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64. Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF by 149.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF by 85.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF Company Profile

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (QCLR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Quarterly Collar 95-110 index. The fund tracks an index that invests in the Nasdaq 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The collar involves buying 5% puts and selling 10% calls out-of-the-money.

