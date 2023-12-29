Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.39 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

