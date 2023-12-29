Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRMI opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Company Profile

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

