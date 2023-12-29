Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRMI remained flat at $17.10 on Friday. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

