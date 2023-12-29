Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on January 8th

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

QRMI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. 13,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $18.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Company Profile

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

