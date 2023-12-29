Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

QTR opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $26.32.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTR. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (QTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ 100 stocks and aims to protect the fund from significant negative movements or tail risk by purchasing quarterly Index put options. QTR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.